STERLING, Ill. — Effective Monday, March 23, some of CGH Medical Center's satellite clinics will be temporarily closed and consolidated. The clinics will see only patients with time-sensitive, essential and urgent conditions, CGH announced Friday.
The CGH Fulton Medical Center and the CGH Prophetstown Medical Center will be temporarily closed and consolidated with the CGH Morrison Medical Center at 105 S. Heaton St., CGH said.
For more information, call the Morrison office at 815-772-8100.
The CGH Mt. Carroll and Milledgeville Medical Centers will be temporarily closed and consolidated with the CGH Polo Medical Center at 711 S. Division St. in Polo.
For more information, call the Polo office at 815-946-3661.
Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses should stay home and contact their primary care providers. Anyone in a life-threatening situation should call 911.
CGH providers continue to be available for calls and urgent office visits, the Medical Center said.
Severe respiratory symptoms could be an indication that a person needs to visit the emergency department or be admitted to the hospital, CGH said. These symptoms include a cough that is increasingly productive with sputum (phlegm) and/or wheezing to the point of difficulty breathing.
Other symptoms include the feeling of a lack of oxygen and fatigue severe enough that a person is unable to get out of bed. Anyone with these symptoms should call the nearest CGH facility.
