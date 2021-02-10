STERLING, Ill. — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to CGH Medical Center Laboratory Department, Sterling, Illinois, the organization said this week.
The accreditation is based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. CGH Medical Center Laboratory Department is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
About 60-70% of all medical decisions are based on laboratory results. On average, CGH sees 73,000 outpatients a year at the hospital and the clinic labs, CGH said.
