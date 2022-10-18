STERLING, Ill. — CGH Medical Center is welcoming Amy Berentes as the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.
As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role.
Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, Illinois and began her career at CGH, working on the surgical floor, and in CCU and Home Nursing from 1993 to 1997.
She continued her career at several area hospitals, including KSB (Dixon, cardiology nurse); FHN Memorial (Freeport, case manager/utilization review, and later director of Clinical & Professional Development and Magnet coordinator); Mercy Medical Center (Dubuque, director of Clinical & Professional Development and Magnet coordinator); and most recently at MercyOne in Clinton, serving as the vice president of Patient Care Services from 2008-17, interim CEO from 2017-18, and, currently, executive vice president/chief operating officer/chief nursing officer.
“Not only am I excited about seeing familiar faces and having the opportunity to be back home, but I am also ready to join the CGH team to make a difference in, and advance care for, our community,” she said. “Sometimes community hospitals don’t get the appreciation they deserve for the important purpose they serve. I hope to make sure that our leadership and staff know the sacred work they do in serving the healthcare needs of the Sauk Valley.”
In her role as CNO, Berentes will be responsible for all nursing and other designated patient care functions and services within CGH. This includes working collaboratively with nursing leaders to advance nursing services throughout the organization and ensuring safe, high-quality nursing care for patients. She also plans to work closely with staff and providers in finding the best answers for practice/process opportunities.
“I think the most important aspects of the CNO position are supporting and building our nursing leaders and staff, removing barriers to success, and constantly challenging the status quo to promote continuous innovation and improvement,” Berentes said. “I enjoy helping people see their own potential and watching them grow into their best possible self.
“In addition, we know workforce challenges/shortages are plaguing all healthcare organizations right now. We cannot rely on traditional answers to these challenges, so we must begin to think differently about care and care models. Change is hard but it can be transformative.”
“I have learned that, with experience, being vulnerable and open to learning is very empowering. It allows you to listen to and learn from those practicing most closely with our patients so that we may have the best possible outcomes,” she said.
“Amy’s accomplishments and experiences have allowed her to become an instant asset to our organization and will allow us to continue to provide the highest quality of care to the communities we serve,” said Paul Steinke, CGH president and CEO. “She exemplifies the standards of excellence we strive for each day, and we are thrilled to have her skills, knowledge and enthusiasm on our team.”
Berentes lives in Rock Falls with her husband, Mike, who is the principal at Rock Falls High School. They have three children, Brandon (Katie), Allie (Erik) and Michael; four grandchildren (ages 6, 2, 10 months and 7 months); and a 2-year-old golden doodle, Murphy, who serves as a comfort dog at RFHS.
