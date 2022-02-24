CLINTON - Three Clinton Community College employees were willing to take a pie in the face to fill the CCC Cupboard.
Instructor Derek Campbell, advisor Mat Endress, and Associate Director of Business Services Justin Sampson all endured the sweet treat as a result of the recent CCC challenge to fill the pantry.
A total of 242 items were collected for the CCC Cupboard during January with the three pie recipients collecting the most items in their food boxes.
“It is great to be part of a team that addresses students' needs and has fun doing it," CCC President Brian Kelly said. "We are committed to finding ways to help our students be successful.”
The CCC Cupboard is a students-helping-students program designed to combat food insecurity, poverty, and trouble making ends meet. Started in 2018, the Cupboard provides CCC students with food, diapers, hygiene products, and other essentials on an as-needed basis. Donations directly benefit students attending the college.
“The cupboard is such a wonderful resource for our students, and this was just a really fun way to draw attention to it," said Dean of Students Michelle Allmendinger. "As always, I love seeing our students, faculty, and staff step up and help when there is a need.”
To donate to the CCC Cupboard, items such as food, cleaning products, personal hygiene items, diapers, and baby food can be delivered to the information desk at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. For more information, call CCC at 244-7001.
