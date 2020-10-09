CLINTON — NelsonCorp Field was the scene of this year’s 148th annual Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Awards meeting Thursday night.
Nine individuals were recognized for their commitment to the community during 2019-2020:
- 25 Years of Outstanding Service to CACC: Karen Friis.
- The Andy Determann Memorial Award for Outstanding CACC Board Member: Tom Determann.
- The Karl Schmitz Memorial Award for Outstanding (CACC) Ambassador: Jill O’Neill.
- Al Wise Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer: Donna Pinter.
- Small Businessperson of the Year: Deanna Posey of Deanna’s Java Station.
- Business Manager of the Year: Chad Seely of Clinton HyVee.
- Community Leader of the Year: Scott Maddasion, Clinton mayor.
- Distinguished Business of the Year: Fareway Stores, Inc.
- Outstanding Young Professional of the Year: Kelsay McCausland of 1st Gateway Credit Union.
- Distinguished Community Service Award: Karen Vickers.
- Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau Friend of Tourism Award: Kathy Klahn.
