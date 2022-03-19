CLINTON — Three Clinton economic development organizations are on their way to streamlining their operations as they merge into one.
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Clinton Regional Development Corp, and the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau are in the process of merging their operations under the name Greater Clinton Partners for Growth, and will be known as GROW Clinton.
All three entities for several years have been located at 721 S. Second St., but have been overseen by separate boards. The Clinton City Council has approved a resolution supporting the merger and legal work is underway to make the merger complete.
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in January 1872 and is a 501©(6) organization; the Clinton Regional Development Corp. was incorporated in December 1953 and is a 501©(4) organization. The CVB operates as part of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The city will separately update its existing contract with the CVB to outline a contract with Greater Clinton Partners for Growth.
Under the merger the three groups will operate under one board and are in the process of interviewing candidates to fill the organization’s leadership position. According to the resolution, the merger is set to be in effect by April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.