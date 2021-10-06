CLINTON — Candidates for November's school and city elections will answer questions for the public during two forums scheduled by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce this month.
Candidates will answer questions compiled by the Chamber's Government Committee, asked by moderator David Pillers, and will have two minutes to answer each question.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, residents can listen to candidates at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. The forum will be televised on MediaCom and live-streamed on YouTube.
Camanche voters can meet their candidates Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Camanche Middle School, 1400 Ninth St. in Camanche.
Questions about the forums should be directed to Rich Phelan at rphelan@clintonia.com or 563-559-2194.
