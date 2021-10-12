CLINTON — Officials from Canadian Pacific Railway visited Clinton for the official dedication of CP’s new offices in South Clinton.
The railroad company traded land on which the old depot is located – at Fourth Avenue South and First Street near the riverfront – to the City of Clinton in exchange for a lot at 12th Avenue South and South Third Street in South Clinton. CP built a new depot there.
One of the reasons for the move was to get CP’s offices on the same side of the Union Pacific junction as the customers are, Andy Cummings, media relations manager for CP, said Tuesday.
Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific coordinate their trains’s movements on the shared local tracks, Cummings said. It’s like a stoplight at an intersection, he said.
“We move everything,” said Cummings, though grain and consumer products are their main freight.
But now, CP doesn’t have to wait on Union Pacific in order to reach its largest local customer, Archer Daniels Midland, Cummings said.
People call the new building a depot, but the railroad doesn’t transport passengers. The facility is, in practice, an office, said Cummings. Operations, engineering and signals and communications report there.
Operations employees run the trains, said Cummings. Engineering takes care of the tracks, and signals and communications maintain signals.
“It’s been really good to work with the city,” Cummings said. “I feel like we have a great relationship with Clinton.” CP has employees that live in Clinton, he said.
City Administrator Matt Brooke said Tuesday that the city has a potential buyer for the old CP depot, but getting everything in order for the sale takes time.
The property had to be surveyed because of regulations that require properties to be 25 feet from the center of a railroad track. The new parcel had to be documented and filed, and other legal requirements had to be fulfilled.
The potential buyer plans to build a foundation and move the building onto it, Brooke said. Right now the building is on pylons because of past flooding. The building has been there a long time, Brooke said.
The land swap is evidence of the good relationship the City has with Canadian Pacific, said Brooke. That hasn’t always been the case. Several years ago, businesses on the east side of the tracks along South First Street complained that trains were stopping too long and blocking streets.
The City and the railroads had to find a solution jointly. Moving the cab signal farther north allows crew changes to occur at the Union Pacific yard and not while the train is along the riverfront, Brooke said.
Andy Sokolovich presented Canadian Pacific with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Progress Award Tuesday prior to a ribboncutting. The move to the south side of town opens up development opportunities on the riverfront, he said.
“This has been so cool to have you build in South Clinton,” said Sokolovich. The area has become an economic asset because of the partnership between the City of Clinton, ADM and CP, he said.
