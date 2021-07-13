CLINTON - In the 149-year history of the Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors annually recognizes local community and business leaders at its Annual Membership meeting.
These awards are intended to recognize outstanding performance by business leaders and community volunteers who help Clinton grow and prosper.
A few times, the recognition needs to rise to a higher level and an award is permanently renamed in honor of the recipient. Future recipients will always know their recognition is very special in comparison
Recently, Board Chairman David Pillers announced that the Chamber Board of Directors has voted to permanently change the name of the Outstanding Community Leader of the Year award to the "Julie Allesee Community Leader of the Year Award."
“This was an easy decision for the Board," Pillers said. "Julie's contributions to the Clinton community are beyond listing. Julie has been active in lowa tourism, along with serving as the Director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau for several years and as president of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, two different times."
