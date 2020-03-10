CLINTON — The loophole in the hotel/motel tax law has been in Maureen Miller’s sights for four years, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director said Monday, and she’ll be back in Des Moines this week to encourage lawmakers to revise the law.
“For sure we are going to be talking again about the hotel/motel tax,” Miller said of Clinton Lobby Day 2020. “We really want to get this thing passed.”
Each year local officials and residents concerned with governmental decisions meet with legislators in Des Moines. This year they’ll be in Des Moines from noon Wednesday and to noon Thursday, Miller said.
Between 25 and 30 people have committee to go this year, Miller said. Camanche Superintendent Tom Parker will be there to discuss legislative issues when he’s not watching the boy’s basketball team at the state tournament, she said.
This is the fourth year the group has asked legislators to close a loophole in the hotel/motel tax. Because long-term stays don’t count for hotel/motel tax, the Clinton area loses tax money when contractors stay in Clinton for a couple of months during projects such as the LyondellBasell turnaround.
A bill almost passed last year, said Miller. “We had 146 yes votes. We had three no votes.” But at the last minute, different language in the two versions of the bill kept it from getting to the governor’s desk.
Rep. Norlin Mommsen had to reintroduce the bill with a different number this year, Miler said, and it’s still in Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Property tax backfill payments are not an issue right now, Miller said, but the Chamber will keep the issue in front of legislator.
Demo reserves are a concern for municipalities, said Miller. Clinton representatives want the state to increase the demolition reserve funds used to clean up properties that have been damaged by fire. Insurance companies are supposed to give 10% or $10,000 of its settlement toward clean-up, Miller said, but often the city has to pick up the entire cost.
Officials are lobbying to get that number up to 20% or $20,000, Miller said.
Local officials will discuss equity in school funding and the school rankings on realtor websites with legislators. “We’re ranked really, really low in our school systems,” Miller said.
“We want the legislators to be aware that there’s a problem. Lower income rural areas have the lower school rankings, and that’s because, we think, they use a standardized test scores, and that doesn’t tell the whole story. Low-income, transient people don’t score well on standard tests,” Miller said.
Clinton County Supervisors will discuss mental health funding when they meet with legislators Wednesday and Thursday. The governor’s plan won’t fund the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region at a level that will allow it to maintain its services, said Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr.
The governor is proposing a 1-cent sales tax increase, Irwin said. In the first year, $80 million will go to mental health services, with increases to $90 million and $95 million in the following two years.
But the State wants to cap the tax levy for mental health at $19.50. Clinton County’s current rate is $30.78, Irwin said, and the county spent $43 per capita last year.
The rate will generate only $9.3 million, and Clinton County needs at least $12.9 million, Irwin said.
Highway 30 improvements are a continuing saga in the Iowa legislature, said Supervisor Tom Determan. Local officials would like to see the Department of Transportation make the highway four lanes across the state, but that’s not in the DOT’s plans.
Supervisors will also discuss economic development and protecting the local use of tax increment financing, said Supervisor Dan Srp. TIF keeps economic options flexible, he said.
“They always seem to attack TIF,” Determan said.
