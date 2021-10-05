CLINTON - The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Government Committee will be holding Candidate Forums in Clinton and Camanche.
Voters will have the opportunity to hear candidates' positions on current issues at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. 3rd St., on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The forum will include School Board candidates and City Council candidates.
A second forum will be held in Camanche at the Camanche Middle School, 1400 9th Street, on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. This forum will include School Board candidates, Mayor candidates and City Council candidates.
This is not an open question forum. The moderator, David Pillers, will ask questions compiled by the Government Committee. Candidates will have two minutes to answer each question.
Any questions about these forums can be directed to Rich Phelan at rphelan@clintonia.com or 563-559-2194.
The Clinton forum will be televised on MediaCom and livestreamed on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.