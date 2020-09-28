CLINTON — Because small local businesses are sometimes unable to set up online shopping on their own, four area Chambers of Commerce have started a website on their behalf.
“We started a Shop Where I Live program, which is an online shopping program,” Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Miller said Monday.
With chambers from Bellevue, Maquoketa and DeWitt, Eastern Iowa Shop Where I Live gives Chamber members a place to feature up to 25 items for sale, free of charge.
The website gives businesses the chance to expand sales regionally, Miller said.
The program began about six weeks ago in Clinton, and the Chamber is now signing up members.
Because the cost of the website is paid by the Chambers and by sponsors in each community, Chamber members don’t have to pay to use the site, Miller said.
Don’s Jewelry is the major sponsor for Clinton. “They felt like we did, that during COVID, people wanted to shop online,” Miller said. “We’ve just to get out there and get it rolling.”
Despite business closures and loss of revenue during the pandemic, the Chamber hasn’t seen a big change in membership, Miller said. Businesses join and drop out annually, and that continued this year, but Miller doesn’t know of any businesses that left the Chamber because of COVID, she said.
“Some businesses are maybe taking a wait-and-see approach, but as far as an overall drop from one year to the next, I’d say no.”
The Chamber has several payment options, so members don’t have to pay all at once, Miller said.
The Chamber was engaged with its members during the pandemic, Miller said. It visited businesses until it was no longer allowed to do so, and then it made phone calls, checking on businesses and offering them online information, including grant and loan information.
“Any kind of information that we were getting from the state or nationally,” Miller said. “[We] tried to get them to the right people with their questions.
The Chamber’s annual awards meeting is still on and will be conducted in person rather than virtually, Miller said. The Oct. 8 meeting will be a casual affair this year, she said, in the form of a tailgate party at NelsonCorp stadium.
The LumberKings’ stadium has been the venue of choice for many events this year because of the ability to keep social distancing guidelines there.
The award presentation recognizes the Chamber’s volunteers and board each year and recounts the organization’s successes.
