CLINTON -- With the COVID-19 pandemic underway, it is making us adjust our daily lives in just about every aspect, that includes churchgoers. On both sides of the river, it is mandated that people must keep their social distance and cannot gather in more than groups of 10. Now churches across the Gateway Area are being creative in how they will hold their services. Some are doing Facebook Live while others are having church in the parking lot. And, that is what Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton will do this coming Sunday. They are inviting everyone to come to service but remain in their cars and listen to the gospel. Diana Mussmann says everyone is on board
“Yeah, they think it’s a cool idea,” Mussmann said to the Clinton Herald. “They think of it as something better than nothing kind of thing. They think it is a good idea.”
Mussmann says she and some friends thought about this idea as the orders came in from the governor about social distancing. She says a church in Nebraska where she used to live started doing it successfully, and she believes it could work for her church. She says the service will go on as it normally would, just outside.
“They’ll just sit in their cars and roll down their windows. And, our pastor will be talking. We have an amplifier microphone so they can hear him. I also thought about a butterfly net to gather offering,” Mussman said.
Mussman says this coming Sunday, they will not do communion, but she mentioned they will do it the following Sunday. She says people could bring their juice and wine with bread to continue practicing social distancing. She says the overall goal is to uplift people during these uncertain times and she believes that can happen by having church, even if it is in the parking lot.
“I think it will be a refreshing thing to be out and get some fresh air,” Mussman said. “We can have a little bit of a fellowship, without actually being with a person exactly. But, it gives them an opportunity to see them and wave to them.”
Mussman says this will also be a great opportunity for the church members to check up on each other to make sure everyone is doing well. She mentioned in these tough times, they must rely on their faith to get through this pandemic. She says on this coming Sunday, she wants everyone in the Gateway Area to know that their church doors are open, well the parking lot is.
“Everybody’s welcome,” Mussman said. “No matter what denomination they are. We would love to see them in our parking lot. And, if we have to, we will figure out where to put the additional cars, if a lot of people show up that I didn’t anticipate. So again, everybody’s welcome.”
