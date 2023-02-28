CLINTON — After School Program Director Molly Jones gave a presentation Monday at a meeting of the Clinton Community School Board to explain upcoming changes in the structure of the program.
“We are going,” Jones said, “from a non-charge to a charge fee program.”
Beginning in conjunction with the 2023-24 school year, funding from a Century 21 grant that the program currently operates on will no longer be available. Instead, Jones said, the program will go through a Department of Human Services Child Assistance program going forward.
Though the change will be at no cost to the District, families interest in the program can apply for childcare assistance through DHS online. If ineligible, the cost will be a flat rate of $65 per child per week.
“The average after school program in Clinton,” Jones said, “is $70 to $75. We are one of the lower ends here in Clinton for after school care, so on top of us being at the school providing safe care for after school kiddos, we’re also one of the cheapest in town.”
A benefit of the change is the program will now be available for any children from kindergarten through eighth grade in the Clinton Community School District who can participate in tutoring or the recreational activities that current kids in the program are familiar with and are planned to continue.
Another benefit, Jones said, is that having a DHS-licensed facility holds the After School program to a high standard. DHS has specific required qualifications for those looking after the children in the program, in addition to site walkthroughs conducted every two to three months. If DHS requirements are not met, any location may be shut down at any time.
An enrollment packet is planned to be available after spring break with detailed instructions on how to apply.
Other changes brought before the board included personnel hires, resignations, and retirements.
New Hires
David Lakin has been hired as Clinton High School Head Softball Coach, Joshlin Brooks as Jefferson Elementary School Paraeducator, Amber Oderwald as Bus Monitor, Jalen Jones as CHS Campus Monitor, Connie Swartz as CHS Food Service Assistant Cook, Beverly Williams as CHS Food Service Kitchen Helper, and Amanda Jelliff as Clinton Middle School Color Guard Advisor.
Resignations
Jean Matheny has resigned as CMS Volleyball Coach, and Natasha Gossman and Rebecca Lewison each resigned as Jefferson Elementary School Paraeducators.
Retirements
Barbara Rhoades, Instructional Coach for Literacy at Eagle Heights Elementary School, has submitted a retirement letter effective June 7, 2023.
The next scheduled meeting of the Clinton Community School Board will be held Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
