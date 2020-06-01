CLINTON — A man charged in May with two felony counts is now facing one misdemeanor charge, according to trial information filed in the case.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow filed trial information May 27 against Luis H. Alvarez, 38, 446 Fourth Ave. South. Alvarez is charged in the trial information with one count of assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor. An order on initial appearance filed May 18 listed Alvarez as being charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony. Neither charge was included in the trial information filed last week. Alvarez waived the right to a speedy trial within 90 days. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 8.
Vanessa M. Alvarez, 35, 2617 Pershing Blvd., lower apartment, is also charged in the case with one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. No trial information has been filed in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 5.
According to the affidavit, at 11:02 a.m. May 17, officers were dispatched to remove subjects from a property. Officers were informed the situation sounded volatile and things “were getting physical.”
Officers upon arrival saw Luis Alvarez standing in the driveway of the residence. He put his hands above his head and walked back to the officers’ location without any verbal orders. An officer patted Luis Alvarez down for weapons. Alvarez said he had brass knuckles, which the officer removed from Alvarez’s pocket. The officer also located a loaded handgun magazine in Alvarez’s sweatpants pocket, court records state.
Luis Alvarez was detained in handcuffs and taken to the officers’ squad vehicle. Alvarez consented to a search of the vehicle he used to travel to the house. During the search, an officer located a black knife with a spring-loaded blade under the passenger side seat, court documents state.
Vanessa Alvarez was also detained.
The affidavit states officers determined from various interviews that Luis and Vanessa Alvarez showed up to the residence “unannounced and unwelcome.” Vanessa Alvarez was demanding her two daughters from the father of the children. The residents were unwilling to allow her to leave with the children.
Vanessa Alvarez had dropped off her children at the father’s residence May 16. There is no custody agreement between Vanessa Alvarez and the father of the two children, the affidavit says.
