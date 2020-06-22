SAVANNA, Ill. — West Carroll High School FFA member Olivia Charles finished fourth in the State FFA Virtual Prepared Public Speaking CDE.
The title of her speech was “Actions Needed to Curb Grain Bin Engulfment.” Charles had to compose an agriculture-related problem-solving speech and manuscript between 6 and 8 minutes long. She submitted the manuscript and a videotaped memorized speech to three judges by June 5. She then met with the three judges through an online meeting June 16 to answer 5 minutes of questions relating to the speech.
Judging basically consists of evaluating the manuscript, the videotaped speech and answers to judges’ questions. Results were released June 18.
Charles, who is the current West Carroll FFA president, has now competed at the state level for public speaking all three years of her FFA Career.
