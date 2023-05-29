CLINTON - A 5-year-old Charlotte boy remains in intensive care in an Iowa City hospital four weeks after he was burned in a playhouse fire.
Xavier Bailey Jr. sustained third-degree burns in the May 2 blaze that broke out at 229 First St., Charlotte. When arriving at the scene of the fire, firefighters extinguished the wooden playset and located the boy, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office press release.
He was taken to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt and then MedForce Air Ambulance airlifted him to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was listed in critical condition.
During an interview with the Clinton Herald, Xavier's sister, Justice Bates of Clinton, shared information about the fire and the injuries her brother sustained.
“They took his shoes off before the fire got to his feet,” Bates said, “so basically everything is burned except for his feet. He has third-degree burns, I think they said around like 94 percent of his body.”
In Iowa City, Bates said, Xavier was intubated to help him breathe and a central line was started to help with hydration. Pain medications and sedation have allowed him to be comfortable.
His burned and dead skin removed, a donor skin, or Allograft, temporarily covers and protects his body. Samples of his unburned skin have been harvested in an attempt to grow them in a lab.
Bates says his ventilator tube has been taken out and he now has a tracheal tube instead. He’s recently been taking more breaths on his own. He still isn’t able to speak but has been appearing to try to move his facial muscles.
“He can’t really see or talk,” Bates says, “but we do know that he can hear us because he reacts when we talk to him now that he’s more awake.”
Xavier’s eyelids had been cut to relieve pressure on his eyes. On May 18, though, he underwent successful eyelid reconstruction. Sutures are now holding them closed for the time being but Bates says his pupils are reactive, a good sign. His right retina may have sustained some damage but surgical options should be available to him later.
Bates told the Herald that all five fingers on the boy's left hand will be amputated and it is uncertain whether his ears will be able to be saved.
It is unknown at this time when Xavier will have recovered enough to return home. Down the road, Bates says, more surgeries, facial plastic surgery, and possible prosthetics are expected.
“At first, they were saying that he wasn’t going to make it,” Bates says, “but he has definitely been proving them wrong.”
During the past weeks Xavier has been in the hospital, his preschool graduation was held. He was unable to attend, but a chair with his photo on it and a cap and gown still saved a place for him. Bates, as asked by his preschool teacher, attended to accept Xavier’s diploma for him.
As to the cause of the fire, “Basically, what happened was he had gotten ahold of some matches and was playing with them out back in the clubhouse,” Bates said.
An account at Citizens First Bank under the name “Jr’s Journey” was opened for the costs of Xavier’s needs. Donations to a GoFundMe account that Bates created on May 7 deposit directly into the Citizens First Bank account. As of May 28, that amount has exceeded $3,000 from 70 donations.
Bates also created a Facebook page called “Xavier Bailey (Jr’s Journey)” through which she’s been posting updates on her brother’s condition.
A benefit will be held in Charlotte, called “Jammin along for Junior’s Journey,” on Sept. 9, from which all proceeds are to go toward Xavier’s medical needs. Various local musical artists and bands have been scheduled to entertain, including Brooke Byam and High Five Sinners.
