DAVENPORT — Community Health Care has announced the selection of Dr. Rebecca Hayes as its chief medical officer.
Hayes is board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics. She has practiced primarily pediatrics at CHC for the last two years.
“The work of Community Health Centers is more important than ever. I am proud to work with our staff at CHC and our local partners to continue to provide high-quality care to the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas. I am excited to transition into this role and honored to serve my colleagues and our patients,” Hayes said.
During her time with CHC, she has served as a lead physician for its Adult Medicine practices, helped lead practice transformation and improvement projects and, most recently, has played an integral role in shaping CHC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A native of West Virginia, Hayes graduated from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where she also completed her internal medicine and pediatric residency, serving as the Department of Pediatrics’ chief resident. Hayes earned a master’s degree in health professions from the John Hopkins School of Education and a B.S. in biological sciences from Ohio University.
“Dr. Hayes has demonstrated a great ability to lead teams, problem solve complex work and improve clinic performance,” said Tom Bowman, CEO of Community Health Care. “We are proud to have her on our leadership team and I am especially excited to work with her to continue CHC’s mission of providing patient-centered medical, dental and behavioral health care that is compassionate, affordable and accessible.”
Founded as a federally qualified health center in 1975, CHC provides primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care for more than 42,000 individual patients. With nine clinic locations throughout Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, CHC is one of the largest outpatient healthcare systems in the region.
For more information about Community Health Care, visit http://www.chcqca.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.