LOW MOOR — Amy Schroeder can always use more Christmas lights.
The Tipton native decorated at the rental home she and her husband, Travis, shared when they moved to Low Moor in 2004, but when they bought a home on the main road through Low Moor in 2008, Schroeder stepped up her game.
“I thought I’d go a little bigger because it’s our own.”
The family plans to move to their farm next year, Schroeder said. “I can go bigger.”
Still, Schroeder’s light display isn’t excessive. “I just decorate the house and the trees out front,” she said. “It’s just all lights.”
Schroeder doesn’t think traffic has increased due to her light display, but her neighbor has a lighted scene this year. “I have noticed that a lot more of them have lights up this year when they don’t usually.”
Schroeder’s house is easy to find, she said. “We’re right on the main drag in Low Moor.”
Schroeder grew up on a dead-end street with no close neighbors. “We always built a great big Noel,” she said. About 6 feet tall, the brightly lit word could be seen far away.
“And that’s all we ever did,” Schroeder said. “So I thought, man, someday I’m going to put up lots of lights.
“I think it’s one of the cheerful parts of the season, and we know we need cheer in 2020,” Schroeder said. “I turned them on a little earlier this year for that reason.”
Schroeder puts the lights up all by herself, she said, though her children, 13-year-old Raelyn, 10-year-old Emily and 6-year-old Dylan, help when they can.
Her husband is supportive, she said. He tells her, “That’s your deal. Do whatever you want.”
“He doesn’t mind it at all,” Schroeder said.
White lights ask visitors to be cheerful and reminds visitors that “America Needs Farmers.” Red and white lights outline candy canes in the yard and blue lights mark the eaves of the garage and house. A string of blue lights wraps a conifer by the driveway.
Schroeder can always use more lights, she said. “I always wait till after the Christmas season when they go on clearance. I can buy more for less.”
Next year, when she has more space, she’ll need more lights. This year, however, Schroeder will cheer the souls who drive by 309 Third St. in the little Clinton County town of Low Moor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.