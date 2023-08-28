CLINTON — Community Housing Initiatives (CHI) celebrated it’s 30 year anniversary, and part of that time has included bringing needed rental space to Clinton.
“It has truly been a pleasure for CHI to work in Clinton these past 20 years,” said CHI CEO Sam Erickson. “The CHI team feels incredibly fortunate to have worked on historic treasures, house wonderful residents, and be a part of this thriving and supportive community.”
CHI is based in Spencer, Iowa, and owns and operates five multi-use rental buildings across Clinton. Four of those buildings included renovations of historic down town structures.
CHI is Iowa’s largest non-profit housing development and consulting group. They were founded in 1993. They generate funds with helps of state and local government, civic groups, and non-profit organizations to create safe and affordable housing in communities across Iowa.
“Our organization focuses on the strength of a robust local economy by retaining existing businesses and attracting new companies,” said Andy Sokolovich, President and CEO of Grow Clinton. “Our recent successes were only possible with the availability of a flexible and growing housing market.
“A recent study by The University of Iowa’s Initiative for Sustainable Communities revealed that nearly 55 housing units must be constructed annually from 2023 to 2029. Moving forward, we have a lot of work to do, and it will take partners like CHI and other developers to ensure we can support housing for a skilled future workforce.”
Here’s a look at the work that CHI has done in Clinton:
Roosevelt
The Roosevelt School building was renovated and the ribbon cut in 2016. This nearly a century and a half old building offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that have been completely renovated. Some of the apartments, but not all, are income restricted.
This property plays off the historic nature of the buildings, including the high ceilings, large windows, and hardwood floors.
Van Allen
The Van Allen building towers over Fifth Avenue and was renovated to be a hub of downtown Clinton. The large windows look out over the downtown and the nearby river. Some of the apartments, not all, are income based. There are a total of 19 units in the building.
CHI originally acquired the building in 2000 and converted the former department store into 19 apartments, plus commercial space. CHI received a $200,000 allocation in 2021 for updated to the apartments.
West Heights
The West Heights Townhomes expands family living, offering 3 and 4 bedroom apartments that are handicap accessible and have laundry. These townhomes are located on the north side of Clinton on the corner of 11th Street Northwest and 14th Avenue Northwest. The renovations of this building began in 2013, and added 30 much-needed units to Clinton’s rental options.
The CHI Clinton Office is housed in the West Heights Townhomes.
Armstrong
Another historic building was renovated and opened by CHI. The Armstrong building graces the edges of downtown and sits above the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. These apartments are income restricted, and offers 16 units.
Clinton Block
The Clinton Block apartments reside in a 120 year old building on the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that are income-based.
