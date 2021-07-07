LOW MOOR — The Living Faith Parish annual chicken dinner returns Sunday, July 11.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Parish will serve chicken from Hillbilly Jack's BBQ, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage at Low Moor Community Center.
Carry-out meals are available.
Tickets are $9 for anyone 11 and older, $5 for children 4-10 and free for children under the age of 4.
Worship begins at 10 a.m. at Low Moor United Methodist Church.
