LOW MOOR — The Living Faith Parish annual chicken dinner returns Sunday, July 11.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Parish will serve chicken from Hillbilly Jack's BBQ, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage at Low Moor Community Center.

Carry-out meals are available.

Tickets are $9 for anyone 11 and older, $5 for children 4-10 and free for children under the age of 4.

Worship begins at 10 a.m. at Low Moor United Methodist Church.

