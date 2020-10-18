CLINTON — Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Diesch is running for Clinton County Sheriff, looking to fill the void that will be left by Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln’s impending retirement at the end of his term.
Diesch, a long time resident of Clinton, is running for Clinton County Sheriff as a Democrat. Diesch is challenged by Republican Bill Greenwalt.
Diesch has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 23 years. He was hired in 1997 and was assigned to the jail as a jail deputy. In 2004, Diesch was assigned to road patrol, where he worked for 11 years. After working three years on patrol, Diesch became a field training officer and was responsible for all road patrol training as deputies transferred to patrol from the jail. Diesch was promoted in 2015 to sergeant and moved back to the Clinton County Jail as an assistant jail administrator. Diesch was promoted to chief deputy in 2017, the first position under the sheriff. Lincoln and Diesch are responsible for 57 employees and a $5.2 million budget.
“During the transition into the position of chief deputy, we started breaking ground on the new Law Center and Jail, going from 44 beds to 118,” Diesch said. “Sheriff Lincoln put me in charge of the jail planning and design portion of the project, which involved making sure daily things were going as planned. I formed a transition team consisting of two correction officers and myself. Together, we rewrote all of the jail policies and procedures and figured out how the new facility was going to operate.“
Diesch noted for the past three years, he has been responsible for setting the budget for the office, working with the Board of Supervisors on any issues and dealing with all administrative duties that come up. Diesch is also responsible for the contracts for the 11 towns the sheriff’s office patrols and over 700 square miles of roads that need patrolling.
Diesch noted his opponent, Bill Greenwalt, has no experience working in any of the areas he has in the sheriff’s office.
“I believe the sheriff should know how to operate a jail and my opponent has no experience in the jail or any correctional setting,” Diesch said. The sheriff is responsible for 11 contract towns and over 700 square miles of rural area, which I have patrolled and worked my entire career. There is no need for on the job training, as my 23 years of experience and personal training from Sheriff Lincoln have prepared my to step seamlessly into the position. I have managed the budget for almost five years and have been responsible enough to turn money back into the general fund. My opponent speaks of jail inefficiencies but has no experience or training to back up this claims.”
Diesch said he has worked with Jail Administrator Paul Hammond to implement a banking system that collects past debts when an inmate is booked into the jail. The county has collected $40,000 over the last 18 months since its implementation, Diesch said.
Diesch added they have contracted with Aramark for food service to supply staff and meals for inmates. The sheriff’s office is able to provide two trustee inmates to assist in the kitchen. This change has saved county taxpayers about $20,000 annually. The sheriff’s office is also able to house up to 12 out of county inmates at one time at a rate of $55 per day.
“We will use that money for any unforeseen issues that come up to pay for things and to help make up the difference on the jail project instead of asking for additional funding,” Diesch said.
