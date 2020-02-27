FULTON, Ill. — Every city, big or small, has issues and adversities that it faces daily. And in Fulton, the community of 3,000 people is up against a methamphetamine problem, according Fulton police officials.
The police department brought this issue center stage for the public to see when it posted a photo of a box full of syringes found near a school Thursday.
Fulton Police Sgt. Dwayne Hamilton says he was not surprised to find the syringes, but he was concerned because of where they were found.
“To find that quantity in one spot all together, in that location, is a little alarming,” Hamilton told the Clinton Herald. “Just because we want to keep that away from the kids.”
Hamilton says school children walk in that area every day and could have easily picked up the syringes and accidentally harmed themselves.
Fulton Police Chief David Bartels echoed that concern as well. Bartels says that when his officers stop people, the odds are more likely than not they will have syringes in their possession. Bartels says he does not want his residents to be overly concerned, but he wants them to be vigilant.
“We have for a long time been trying to make people aware of it,” Bartels said. “When you go out to the playgrounds with your children, just have a little situation awareness.”
Bartels wants Fulton residents to call the police if they see something that looks unusual. Also, he says the department works closely with business owners in the downtown district so that they can stay on top of any suspicious activity. At the same time, Bartels wants residents to understand the city of Fulton is fighting a battle against drugs, specifically methamphetamine.
“We have a severe methamphetamine problem in town,” Bartels said. “We had 107 arrests in 2018. In 2019, we are down a little bit, it was 44 to 50.”
Hamilton says Fulton’s problem with meth is not unique to the area. He says this issue is prevalent throughout the country. He echoed Bartels’ call for help from Fulton residents. Hamilton says something as simple as calling the police if you see a syringe can help the department out in a big way.
“If you see something, say something,” Hamilton said. “I would much rather have someone say ‘Hey I found this, and I don’t know what to do with it.’”
Bartels says his department is being proactive to combat meth. Also, they are working daily with neighboring police departments in Clinton and in Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois. The chief’s message to people who are either using or dealing in his town is strong and direct.
“Don’t come to Fulton, because we’re going to arrest you,” Bartels said. “We’re going to find you. We’re going to arrest you. We’re going to take your vehicles away. We’re going to seize everything we can.”
Bartels and Hamilton understand drugs can take hold of a person and not let go. They emphasized that Whiteside County participates in a Safe Passage program that allows a user to bring their drugs to the police station and surrender them and ask for help without fear of being arrested.
