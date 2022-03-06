DEWITT - Marketing and communications veteran Maria Johnson has joined Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. as chief marketing officer.
In her new role, Johnson will be tasked with strategically building upon the company’s culture and growth across its broad eastern Iowa footprint.
After leading the city of Cedar Rapids in its communications strategy for eight years, Johnson is joining the local family of financial institutions to oversee the marketing efforts for Ohnward’s affiliated companies including – First Central State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank and Ohnward Bank & Trust.
Welcoming Johnson to the team will strengthen Ohnward’s profile across eastern Iowa, President and Chief Strategy Officer Tim Kintner said.
“Maria comes to us with a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience that will translate well in her leadership of our integrated marketing and brand strategies,” Kintner said. “Bringing her on board greatly enhances our ability to communicate our unique message to the local communities we serve.”
Johnson began her professional career in public relations at Heisler Gordon and Associates in Chicago, before becoming an assistant vice president in marketing at Collins Community Credit Union.
She transitioned to communications division manager for the city of Cedar Rapids in 2014.
“Ohnward presents some exciting opportunities,” Johnson said. “The company and its financial institutions have shown strong growth over the years, while also giving back to its communities. I’m thrilled to not only be a part of this team but be in a position to share some of the great stories coming from this organization.”
Johnson is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, with a master’s degree from the University of Iowa.
