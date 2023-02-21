FULTON, Ill. — The 38th annual Academic Excellence Dinner will be 6 p.m. March 4 at Fulton High School. Sponsored and hosted by the Board of Directors of the River Bend Educational Foundation, the dinner honors students who have earned a 3.75 cumulative grade-point average while in high school.
Each student is recognized and receives an award dependent on how many years they have achieved this honor. The first year a student achieves the 3.5 status they receive a certificate. The second year the student is awarded a chenille F letter; the third year, a Knowledge of Lamp Pin; and the fourth year, the Foundation acknowledges the academic achievement with a Graduation Year Pin.
Video biographical sketches will showcase the honored seniors, many of whom have maintained the 3.75 throughout high school. The dinner will be prepared and served by the Advanced Food Class students at Fulton High School.
Each year the Foundation invites a Fulton High School graduate to be the speaker at the Academic Excellence Dinner. This year, Ryan Reynolds, FHS Class of 1999, will be the featured speaker. As a Steamer, he played basketball. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2005, Arizona State University with a master’s degree in education in 2007 and joined the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs football organization in 2016 as the strength and conditioning assistant coach.
Reynolds will talk about his college years, his work experiences with the college athletes and then moving into the professional field working with adult athletes. While there have many challenging and exciting moments in his career, the ultimate experience was playing a role in the Chiefs' recent LVII Super Bowl win.
The public is invited. Dinner tickets are $13 and can be purchased at the District and FHS offices. The public is also welcome to hear Reynolds speak, at no cost, around 7 p.m.
