CLINTON — Clinton County Trauma Informed Alliance and Clinton County Prevent Child Abuse are joining communities across the state this month to bring attention to child abuse.
During Child Abuse Prevention Month, county organizations will publicize the importance of social connections and strengthening social well-being, key indicators of overall health and essential factors in preventing child abuse and neglect, Connections Matter said in a press release last week.
Clinton County Trauma Informed Alliance is providing training opportunities throughout the month for Connections Matter and Adverse Childhood Experiences Interface Training.
Connections Matter is a community-based initiative that invites attendees to explore how the connections people make in life impact the brain’s ability to grow and each individual's abilities to cope and thrive, Connections Matter said.
It offers training sessions via Zoom.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ConnectionsMatter413 for the April 13 session from 6:45-7:15 p.m.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ConnectionsMatter414 for the April 14 noon to 12:30 p.m. session.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ConnectionsMatter0429 for the April 29, 8-8:30 a.m. session.
Adverse Childhood Experiences are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, said Connections. ACEs are common and have been linked to several negative health and social outcomes.
ACE interface training is set for Thursday, April 29 from noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://conta.cc/3cTHxlq.
For more information, contact Kristin at 563-241-4371, or email kristin@csaciowa.org. All training links can also be founding under the training tab at www.csaciowa.org.
