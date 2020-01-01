CLINTON — The line for the bouncy house was long during the New Year’s Eve party at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, but the inflatable wasn’t the only activity available to visitors.
Children filled the Center with noisy chatter, playing games, making crafts, having their faces painted and collecting balloon art. They earned tickets and redeemed them for prizes.
At 4 p.m., Professor Moe Stavit, also known as Dan Fullick, and his partner Miss Informed (Michelle Kelley) performed science experiments for a roomful of children, parents and grandparents.
Kelley, a member of the Discovery Center board of directors, is an environmental engineer for LyondellBasell and replaced Stavit’s former science partner Michael Shockey, who is traveling the country servicing wind turbines, Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind said Tuesday.
Lind was pleased with Tuesday’s turnout.
“The weather’s pretty nice,” she said, and families made the most of it. Lind noted that many visitors to the Discovery Center, Tuesday and throughout the year, were grandparents. The Center is family oriented, she said.
“We have a lot of the same things [as last year],” Lind said, but children found a couple of new games at the Center this year. Ring the Reindeer challenged children to toss a hula hoop over a deer’s antlers. Elf ball was a Christmas version of free-throw shooting.
The party featured “the same great food from Hy-Vee,” Lind said. Other sponsors for the event were Clinton National Bank and The Insurance Group.
Jill O’Neill and her son Noah bonded over the Discovery Center’s Lego table. “This is our first time [here] together, Jill said, but it’s not their first time putting together Legos. Noah has several sets at home, including Minecraft and Harry Potter.
Their next Lego project is an Iowa Hawkeyes football field, Jill said.
Ella Haack, 7, sat patiently before a mirror while volunteer Jordyn Klinkhammer painted her cheek. “She really likes the face painting,” said Ella’s mother, Trisha Haack.
On the other side of the table, volunteer Tori Sanborn painted a snake on the arm of Dexter Kelley. The Kelleys frequent the Center, said Dexter’s dad, Drew. His wife, Michelle, is the aforementioned director who partnered with Dan Fullick in the science show.
Dexter usually likes the bubble machine and the giant blocks by the school bus, Drew said, but Tuesday he lined up for the inflatable numerous times. “The bouncy castle is here just for today,” Drew said.
The Kelley children ask to visit the Discovery Center “all the time,” said Drew. “It’s such a great resource for the community.”
Layla and Kaylee Weis have been visiting the Discovery Center about every week, their grandmother said. “We just bought a membership in November. We’ve been coming a lot.”
The Discovery Center ended its New Year’s Eve celebration at 5:15 by dropping 1,000 balloons from the ceiling over dozens of excited children.
