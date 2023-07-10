MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Timber Lake Playhouse brings Matilda to its Summer Mainstage Season from July 14 - 16.
Join TLP as they tell the delightful story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grownups a lesson.
“We love to feature our young performers and showcase their talents,” said Executive Director and Matilda director Dan Danielowski. “This show features some incredible dances, songs and a great story.”
The show is choreographed by TLP company member Keaton Miller, who was seen as Kenicke in TLP’s opening production of "Grease". The music is directed by Daxtun Heier.
Matilda Jr. is a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic story, "Matilda". The show follows the story of a clever and courageous young girl who uses her extraordinary powers to stand up against bullies and inspire those around her.
Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!
Playing the title role of Matilda is Rosemary Heckard. Other cast members include Jonas White, Amelia Wilson, Ryker Robinson, Morgan Ayling, Maggie Martin, Paige Lower, Catia Wilson, Autumn Roth, Jeriyauna Jones, Tiarra Danielowski, Henry Warren, Luke Holcomb, Zack Gonzalez, Christine Ayling, Catalina Danielowski, Starlyn Eberman, Taylor Jakobs, Ella Miller, August Morgan, Wilder Mosley, Bohn Sparboe, William Sparboe, Kassidy Aho, Isabella Ames, Quin Borras, Nadia Deline, Scarlett Gendreau, Alivia Schmidt, Amira Tharp, and Morelia Vargas.
The production features lighting design by Dylan Carter, costume design by Julie Wilson, props design by Annabell Sapp and sound design by Joe Cave. Jaguer Heier is production stage manager and Kayden Reynard is tech director. Sydney Vega Pauley, Anna Cagle and Gabriel Pauley round out the production staff.
Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.