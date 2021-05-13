CLINTON — Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate National Police Week with Clinton police officers this weekend.
Children and their families can meet real Clinton police officers and help celebrate National Police Week during Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday, said Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind.
National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress as a national time to recognize police officers for their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping communities safe, said Lind.
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Discovery Center will host Officer Shane Haskell, and Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Officer Ben Huizenga will visit the Center.
No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
During the Saturday Special, from 3-4 p.m., children will go chocolate chip cooking mining with Miss Amanda, Lind said. Children will practice their archeology skills and imagine they are discovering hidden historical treasures.
This fun activity will simulate the care and patience needed to conduct a real archeological dig, said Lind.
The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are always welcome.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
Properly worn face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. For more information, call 563-243-3600, email at info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or send a message via Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
