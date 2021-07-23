CLINTON — Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center celebrates the summer Olympics at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Children will learn about the various sports in the international competition and can try an obstacle course to challenge their balance, strength and coordination.
The Funtime programs includes a story and hands-on exploration, said Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission.
Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
During the Saturday Special Afternoon Program on July 24, Michelle Kelley, environmental engineer with LyondellBasell, will host an hour of creative building, problem solving and innovation using the Discovery Center’s collection of Lego bricks. The challenge begins at 3 p.m.
This weekly program is designed to teach and entertain school-aged children and their grown-ups. All ages are always welcome, said Lind.
This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
The Discovery Center is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Properly worn face masks are required for everyone 2 and older.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older and free for children one and younger and for members of the children’s museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. For more information, call 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message the Discovery Center on Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
