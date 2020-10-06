CLINTON — Closed for four months due to COVID restrictions, the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center made necessary changes to open to patrons in July.
“We can’t be all things to all people yet,” said Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind, but if the museum can be open only three days a week, those had better be great days.
Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Center is only losing two days a week, Lind said.
The Discovery Center closed March 16 and reopened July 17. The spring and summer dates are usually the biggest for revenue, said Lind. Not only couldn’t the Center have fundraisers such as Felix Adler Day, it didn’t host school groups or birthday parties.
Reopening meant requiring masks and starting a strict cleaning program, Lind said. “We are requiring masks. We see that as an absolute key to success.” Even small children are wearing masks. “They’re trying, so its been going well.”
The staff and volunteers clean everything in the children’s museum twice a day, Lind said. That’s why the Center closes in the middle of the day.
Cleaning takes two or three people three or four hours. “It is laborious, but it’s the only way we can do it,” Lind said. The alternative would be to close the museum.
The museum washes things that don’t look dirty. The staff cleans things they aren’t sure anyone has touched. “But this is what we do,” Lind said.
“[We’ll] stand and hold the course until we don’t have to worry about coronavirus anymore.”
The Discovery Center has received some money from the CARES Act and from the State. But as far as regular revenue, the museum lost about $40,000 of its $105,000 budget.
“We run a very frugal operation,” Lind said. “We’re great stewards of every dollar we get.” But money goes so far.
“We have a business,” said Lind. “It’s called The Children’s Museum. And we have programs. And we charge admission. ... And we rent out [space for] birthday parties.”
Lind estimated that the Discovery Center lost 25 end-of-year school field trips while closed. The Center was a week away from hosting its annual omelet breakfast, an annual fundraiser for 32 years.
Felix Adler Day was also canceled for the first time in 32 years.
The Center returned nearly $8,000 in birthday party rental deposits, Lind said, though some people let the Center keep the deposits as a donation.
