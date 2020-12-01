CLINTON — United Machining of North America will set up a warehouse in downtown Clinton after the city rezones the property for general commercial and light industry.
A public hearing is set for Dec. 8 on a zoning change for 623 S. First St. on the south side of Seventh Avenue South. Currently zoned C-3 (Central Business District), the property will become C-2M if the City Council approves a request from United Machining, a Chinese manufacturing group out of Hangzhou.
“We’re excited for your company and you guys coming to Clinton,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke told John Balkema, president of United Machining of North America, during last week’s City Council meeting.
United Machining supplies components for John Deere and Caterpillar Inc. in Iowa and Illinois, Balkema said. The company wants to warehouse components in Clinton but eventually hopes to finish machining some of them at the site.
“These machines are pretty complicated, quite large,” Belkema said. “It will take a skilled labor force to operate and program them and work on the machines.”
The machines are self-contained and enclosed, Belkema said. The parts are turned inside the machines, and the shavings are captured in the machines and recycled for scrap metal.
“I think it’s going to be really nice having your operation right in the heart of the city down there, and bringing some people to our downtown area. So, we’re extremely excited for this project to move forward,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
The company would employ 7-10 to start, Brooke said Wednesday, but eventually it could employ 100-150.
According to a City of Clinton staff report, the 0.24-acre property is owned by Balderdash Properties. The Clinton County Assessor’s Office classified the 11,000-square-foot building as a warehouse.
“We will start with a small logistics team doing warehousing of our steel components,” said United in its application to the city. “Once we get settled in the facility, we will be looking at doing some CNC machining ... of product we bring in to be finished at the facility.
“We would be storing steel components for John Deere, Deere Hitachi, Volvo and Caterpillar production lines in the region. There will be 20-foot sea containers arriving weekly to be unloaded from our factory in China, and there would be small box trucks picking up parts daily for John Deere and others,” the application says.
Surrounded by C-3 properties, the warehouse may be approved as C-2M if the city finds a reason to treat the property differently than what is around it.
“Our downtowns aren’t typical anymore because of the advent of Amazon,” said Brooke. The city looks for new ways to revitalize what used to be busy stores, as with the apartments that will occupy most of the Wilson Building on Fifth Avenue South.
United is willing to join the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District, which provides money to improve the downtown, Brooke said. And it agreed to keep the facade the same.
But the SSMID Board of Directors sent a letter to the Clinton Plan Commission opposing the rezoning.
“We did not initially endorse the rezoning,” Karen Rowell, director of Downtown Clinton Alliance, said Monday. The SSMID Board might have changed its mind since the Oct. 29 letter was written, Rowell said, but she’s not sure because the board hasn’t met since then.
Some board members are for the change; some are against it, Rowell said. “At this point, the buyer has made a lot of concessions and promises.”
The board wants to believe the buyer, but it’s been burned a few times, Rowell said. Businesses have made promises that they haven’t kept.
“We’re hoping that this is not the case. They seem to be an upstanding and committed company.”
A United Machining representative said that truck traffic will be minimal, Rowell said. “We have to believe he’s telling the truth.”
The city’s comprehensive plan encourages redevelopment or adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and promotes affordable commercial space for new or growing businesses, which favors the United Machining plan.
But the DCA’s Downtown Master Plan suggests using the property south of First Street and Seventh Avenue South for high density residential, brewery, park space or recreational amenities.
Former U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad endorsed United Machining in a Nov. 19 letter to the City Council. Brandstad met Balkema at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing last year, and they discussed how the company supports U.S. manufacturing as a component supplier, the letter says.
Balkema wanted to expand the manufacturing to North America to support his global customers. “During our conversation, I made the recommendation to locate United Machining’s new manufacturing and warehousing activities in the State of Iowa, taking advantage of Iowa’s strong work force and business friendly environment,” the former Iowa governor wrote.
United Machining plans to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city staff report, and says there are no noise or smell issues related to the operation.
“What a new way to open the downtown,” Brooke said Wednesday. Workers could live downtown and walk to work, eat at a downtown restaurant and take a walk on the riverfront.
Ultimately, the city wants to see the new employees buy homes in Clinton, Brooke said.
The building has been used for storage for about seven years, Brooke said. “It’s going to be kind of nice to have workers in there.”
United is the second international business in a week to announce plans to locate in Clinton, Brooke said. Japan’s Spiber Inc., a biotech startup that produces lab-grown spider silk, announced that it will place its first U.S. facility in Clinton through a partnership with Archer Daniels Midland.
