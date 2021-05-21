CLINTON — The continued education of international students at the former Ashford University campus in Clinton is in doubt.
Confucius International Education Group, which owns the campus at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, hasn’t been in touch with its Iowa contacts in months and is more than a half million dollars behind on property taxes, according to tax records.
CIEG opened Pangaea International Academy at the former Ashford campus in 2018 and named it the New Six Arts International Education Park. Chinese students came to Clinton that fall, living at New Six Arts and attending classes at Clinton High School.
But by U.S. law, foreign students can attend U.S. public schools for only one year. Without Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, Pangaea couldn’t issue I-20 forms, certificates of eligibility for nonimmigrant student status.
Prospective international students use the forms to apply for visas to enter the United States.
CIEG’s recruiting efforts were hindered in 2019 by U.S. trade wars with China and in 2020 by COVID travel restrictions.
In the fall of 2019, CIEG made an agreement with Rivermont Collegiate, a private preparatory school in Bettendorf, to send its returning students there. Rivermont has SEVP certification and can issue I-20s.
First year international students attended Clinton High School, but returning students lived at New Six Arts in Clinton and commuted to Rivermont for classes.
In December 2019, Rivermont announced that Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus.
“The Clinton campus represents a unique partnership between an independent school, a public school and a U.S. and foreign-owned education group,” Rivermont said in announcing the agreement with Pangaea.
“We were working on a longterm partnership with them,” Phillip Dunbridge, Rivermont director of admissions, said Thursday. But the partnership soon fell apart.
“Originally, we weren’t supposed to start taking over that campus until that summer.” But CIEG was falling behind on bill payments, Dunbridge said. It wasn’t making needed repairs to the Clinton campus.
“So they asked us to step in sooner,” Dunbridge said. “We worked with them for about three months.”
Communication was difficult, and CIEG was not transferring funds to make repairs, said Dunbridge.
In the fall of 2020, Rivermont cut all ties with the Clinton campus, Dunbridge said. The Chinese students who had come to the U.S. through Pangaea International Academy became Rivermont students.
“We have about 20 this year, and 16 of them are graduating,” Dunbridge said. Four are making plans to return to Rivermont for their senior year.
“I was real hopeful that we could have gotten something going there,” Dunbridge said, but he has no local contact for CIEG and hasn’t heard from contacts in China.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy has heard nothing from the organization that collaborated with Clinton High School two years ago. “I’m not even sure who’s in charge right now,” DeLacy said Thursday.
The New Six Arts International Education Park is assessed at over $7 million. Annual taxes on the property are $325,820.
CIEG hasn’t paid taxes due to Clinton County since April 2020 when it paid its Sept. 1, 2019 installment of $164,298 seven months late.
CIEG is delinquent on its March 2020, September 2020 and March 2021 property tax payments as well as special assessments.
