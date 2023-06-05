FULTON, Ill. — Chris Vallillo will perform at the June 15 Miller program in Fulton.
Vallillo will share his program titled “Songs of the Mississippi River”. The program intermingles traditional and contemporary folk songs of the river that tell the stories of the influence the great Mississippi had on hard-working people who struggled to live along its banks for generations. These poignant songs are a way to view the past and future of the Midwest river folk.
A singer/songwriter and folk musician, Vallillo, of Macomb, Illinois, performs on six-string and bottleneck slide guitars and harmonica. He has been a frequent guest performer on the American Queen cruise line as it journeys up and down the Mississippi River.
The program begins at 6 p.m. The center is located at 111 10th Ave. in downtown Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill. This specific program is partially supported by a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation through F.A.C.E.
Programming is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, Visit Fulton, www.cityoffulton.us website, or call (563) 249-6115.
