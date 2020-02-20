FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School offered Wednesday to sell its building to River Bend Community School District after the Christian school moves to Clinton next year.
Located at 711 10th St. in Fulton, Unity is a couple of blocks south of the Fulton Middle and Elementary schools and about six blocks north of the high school.
“It’s always been an educational neighborhood,” said Dee Willoughby during a presentation to the school board. Before selling the property to a developer, Unity wanted to offer it to the public school “to see if you have any interest in the property.”
The offer is for the property with the building only, Willoughby said. The land to the east is not part of the offer, but if River Bend were interested in it, the parties could discuss it.
The building is about 22,700 square feet, Willoughby said, and sits on nearly an acre of land. The initial school was constructed in 1953, he said, and more classrooms were added in 1960.
In the early 1970s, the gymnasium and multi-purpose room were added. Four additional classrooms were built north of the gym in 1979.
The gym was renovated in 2003-2004, Willoughby said. The wood floor is refinished twice a year. New appliances were purchased for the kitchen within the last 10 years and will sell with the property, he said.
The roof of the entire structure, except the gym, was replaced in 2018, and the boiler was rehabilitated in 2019.
In the fall of 2017, Unity purchased 20 acres of land, from Galbraith Estate, which is centrally located between 13th Avenue North and 19th Avenue North in Clinton. Unity is building a 45,000-square-foot facility for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
The foundation is in and the steel will go up next week, Willoughby said. Unity hopes to move into its new building in Clinton in January 2021.
Until then, Unity will use the building in Fulton. “You can have it when we’re out,” Willoughby said. He suggested no purchase price, [but] there’s no Realtor involved so we all save 6%.”
River Bend School Board President Dan Portz asked about the monthly cost of operating the building. “I can get you that,” Willoughby said. He didn’t have specific information Wednesday because he was simply making initial contact. “We can get you any information you want.”
Willoughby said that River Bend could move its district office and pre-school to the new building, giving the district one less building to maintain.
River Bend could use the Unity gymnasium for junior high events. Purchasing the Unity building would cost less than building a new gym, “and it’s a block away,” he said.
Willoughby offered a site visit to anyone River Bend wants to send to the school. “We’ve been told it’s a good, solid old building,” he said.
“We’re not really putting any price on it,” said Willoughby. “Come tell us what you think it’s work.”
“I appreciate you coming and offering this,” said Portz. “It doesn’t hurt to have conversations.”
While River Bend doesn’t have to reach a conclusion immediately, Unity is not going to wait until the building is falling down before finding a buyer. If River Bend doesn’t want the property, Unity will sell it to developers who do.
“We’re not going to end up with an elementary property that’s falling down,” Willoughby said. The planned expansion of Timken Drives in the next two or three years has developers looking at Fulton, he said.
Portz suggested having the building and grounds department take a walk through the building to see what condition it’s in.
River Bend Superintendent Darryl Hogue said the district should have some viable use for the property before buying it. The district isn’t in need of the space right now, he said.
The district would have to find a good purpose for it if it were to make an offer, Hogue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.