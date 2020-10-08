CLINTON — Halloween celebrations are still in the planning stages, but some Clinton residents are already thinking about Christmas.
Scott for Tots won’t officially start collecting toys and accepting money until Oct. 23, organizer Scott Stubblefield said Thursday, but he’s already picked up his first $5,000.
Gerald and Cheryle Vilmont of Clinton gave Stubblefield a check this week for the holiday campaign. In three years they’ve donated more than $10,000, Stubblefield said.
Cheryle’s parents were huge supporters of the Clinton community, and the couple wants to continue the tradition, Stubblefield said.
“Without fail they reach out to me and tell me to stop by their home, they have something for me. What wonderful people. Their kindness, and other wonderful people of Clinton County, make this thing work for all of the kids,” Stubblefield said.
Scott for Tots sets out boxes at Billion Auto and other local businesses to collect unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 14. “Also we have been getting donations of boots and hats and gloves and coats and things like that as well,” Stubblefield said.
Donations of money are used to fill gaps in donations, usually items for 12- to 14-year-olds. “It takes a little bit more thought to come up with something that they’re into,” said Stubblefield, “And so that’s usually where we have a shortfall.
“Last year I think we bought …. 15 bicycles, and we bought some chemistry sets and craft sets and stuff that the older kids would be in to.”
Scott for Tots takes donations until Dec. 7 when the goods are turned over to the Holiday Network for distribution to needy families.
