CLINTON — The Thanksgiving meal that Gateway Area Community Center planned for its tenants was canceled when the Clinton School District moved to online learning just before the holiday.
But GACC made up for it Tuesday, serving a Christmas lunch to Gateway Learning Center students while Santa and his elf handed out gifts.
The Clinton School District rents space at the community center for its alternative high school, Gateway Learning Center. The Community Center, Clinton Kiwanis Club and Stout’s Irish Pub treated the students to a meal and provided gifts this week. Sweetheart Bakery provided dessert.
Because of COVID distancing rules, the meal was served in phases, said GACC Director Jorge Landa Rodriguez. Lunch was served to Learning Center students at 11 a.m. About 250 meals were served curbside in the afternoon as part of GACC’s regular drive-up service, and at 5:30 p.m., the Teen Club and children who participate in GACC programs enjoyed Christmas dinner.
Santa was on hand morning and evening, giving out gift bags of blankets, hats, gloves and gift cards from the Kiwanis Club and socks from Landa Rodriguez.
Kiwanis received an A.E. Pearson grant to buy gifts for the teens, said Kiwanis President Gabi Torres.
“There’s a ton of stuff for kids,” said Torres, but not a lot of gift giving to teens.
Kiwanis applied for the grant to fill that gap and asked Landa Rodriguez what the teens needed, Torres said. He suggested that Kiwanis give the students things to keep them warm.
Emily Strehle, a high school senior, said the Learning Center fills a need for teens. “I think being here helps everyone evolve into a better person,” Strehle said. “There’s a lot of kids that need this, and I know it’s helping people.”
Though the students are tenants of GACC, Landa Rodriguez doesn’t treat them that way, Strehle said. “He treats us like we’re his kids,” she said. When Strehle was short on food recently while living on her own, Landa Rodriguez, his wife and GACC helped her out, she said.
When Strehle thanked Landa Rodriguez for Tuesday’s meal and gifts, he asked one thing in return: Pay it forward.GACC has distributed over 100,000 pounds of food to families in need in 2020, according to Board Secretary Angela Determan.
The center has a no-ask program that provides assistance to people who don’t want to share personal information. During 2020, that program provided more than 5,000 people with food boxes, toiletries, diapers, formula and warm clothing, Determan said.
More than 1,200 families are supported by the GACC food pantry.
GACC’s Teen Club gives teenagers a safe, fun place to get a hot meal and socialize at no cost, Determan said.COVID has made the year challenging, but through the hard work of volunteers and through donations, GACC has achieved more than it thought it could, said Determan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.