FULTON, Ill. — The Holesinger family planted some Christmas trees to make use of some land that wasn't suited for its corn and soybean crops.
The move created demand that encouraged the family to expand its business this year.
"We started planting trees in 2003," Bill Holesinger said Tuesday at the Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm. The tree farm opened to buyers in 2006, he said.
Rich and Judy Holesinger moved to the farm on Garden Plain Road in Whiteside County, Illinois, when they married 57 years ago, Judy said. The farm was owned by Rich's parents prior to that.
The farm produced corn and soybeans. "[And] we had livestock for along time," said Judy.
"Now we put trees in the barn," said Bill People tell him it smells good in there.
Rich and Judy moved to town in 1997, and their son, Bill, raised his family on the farm.
"I was working for another tree farm," Bill said. He worked for Creek Side Christmas Tree Farm on Holly Road decided for 10 years.
The owner decided to retire, and his business was good, Bill said. He thought it was a good way to use some of the poorer land that couldn't be used for corn and beans.
"They can handle a little poorer ground," said Bill Holesinger said. But the family is expanding the trees into the better land because business is growing. Bill said he wasn't expecting to be this big this fast.
Last year Timber Lane sold 2,200 trees and sold out, Bill said.
"Seventy percent were cut-your-own," said Judy.
The farm planted 6,000 trees this year, Bill said. The trees take 6-8 years to mature.
On average, customers drive about 45 minutes to cut their own trees, Bill said. Some drive an hour and a half. One family comes from Iowa City every year.
The farm grows Canaan and Concolor Firs, white pines and a few scotch pines on more than 17 acres. The family shakes, bales and loads trees at no additional cost and serves free hot chocolate.
Timber Lane also has wreaths, balsam sprays, kissing balls and garland. A country store stocks ornaments and holiday decor, as well as handmade items from more than 50 local crafters, canned foods, gift baskets, candles, Judy said.
"We have the wreaths brought in, but the girls decorate them," Judy said. They don't have time to make everything themselves because they farm corn and soybeans and Rich has a trucking company, B.J.'s Trucking, named for a son who passed away.
Bill raised his children on the farm. "They helped me plant all the trees," Bill said. "That's why some of the rows are crooked."
But it taught them to work, Bill said. They return when they can to help sell the trees.
Dayne Holesinger, the youngest, will be able to work the entire season, Bill said. Devin, the middle son, and his wife, Sarah, live in Sioux Center and will work what weekends they can.
Oldest son Dustin may not make it back this year because of obligations at work, Bill said.
Sometimes Bill's brother and sister and their families work at the tree farm during the holiday as well, Bill said.
Timber Lane Christmas Tree Farm and TLC Country Store are open from the day after Thanksgiving through December 23.
It's open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an extra two hours in the evening on Mondays and Thursdays.
Santa will see children at the tree farm Saturday, Nov 27 and Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 3 p.m.
