CLINTON — Residents have until Dec. 8 to register for the Kiwanis Christmas Lighting Contest.
Kiwanis Club will view the contest entries between 6-9 p.m. from Dec. 10-13 and will announce the winners of $50 River City Gold on Dec. 15 during the noon Kiwanis Club meeting.
Winners will be named in four categories: Best use of the theme ZOOtopia, best use of music or automation, Christmas spirit and Kiwanis Choice.
All contestants must live within the city limits of Clinton. Registration, which must include the resident's name, address, telephone number and email address, should be sent to Kiwanis of Clinton, Iowa, Box 1153, Clinton, IA, 52732. Residents may also recommend homes at the Clinton Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
