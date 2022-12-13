We asked and you responded!
Here is a list of Gateway-area properties with not-to-be-missed Christmas lights.
Clinton
1493 Main Ave.
1119 Pershing Blvd.
1431 N. 4th St.
1935 N. Fifth St.
400 23rd Place.
911 N. 12th St.
301 Fayette St.
1339 Ninth St. NW
1102 Jefferies Drive.
453 Woodland Drive.
502 S. 18th St.
1205 N. Fourth St.
1126 S. 32nd St.
3129 Valley View Court.
1527 Crestline Drive.
2521 Cleveland St.
1305 N. Fourth St.
Camanche
702 Eighth Ave.
1320 Fourth St.
323 13th Ave.
427 14th Place.
DeWitt
The Rock/Arndt Christmas display, 2579 195th St.
