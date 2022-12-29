FULTON, Ill. – The Considine Gallery of Fine Holiday Arts will exhibit “Christmas of Yesterday” on Saturday.
The exhibit will feature the collection of Arlene Rose-Considine, of Albany, Illinois, and will be composed of her many holiday antiques of European, Victorian, Renaissance and Moravian provenance.
“I have always liked preservation of the past,” says Rose-Considine, who’s been a collector of Christmas items for about 35 years.
She will provide a historical narrative as guests of the gallery view antique feather trees decorated in Victorian wire wraps, German cotton fruit, dresdens, and cotton wool ornaments from before the 1900s. Also available to view will be an elaborate 14-foot Moravian putz stable scene complete with hand-carved figures of the Renaissance.
Rose-Considine first became a collector nearly 65 years ago when she started buying glassware at 18 years old. Then, in the mid-1970s, she married and began collecting furniture for the different houses she and her late husband had, including period furniture dating to the 1600s. As she sought out the furnishings, she began looking for Christmas pieces as well, especially those from the 1500s and 1600s that she found to be much more interesting than modern pieces.
Rose-Considine bought from museums that no longer exist and from others in the International Creche organizations she’s belonged to. She even traveled to Europe many times to collect elaborate, artistic and rare manger scenes, or “creches”, that she’d set up for the public to view. Others of the kind are currently few and exist in Germany and Switzerland.
She’s donated her Nativity stables to classrooms and libraries, hoping to provide them for everyone, until recently when she says she was told such displays might be found to be offensive to some children in the classrooms and she ended her efforts to provide them.
The Considine Gallery of Fine Holiday Arts continues to house Rose-Considine’s collections. Given the weather will permit safe travel, her “Christmas of Yesterday” collection will be available to be viewed free of charge at the gallery from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. A $5 donation is suggested. Groups or individuals are asked to call (563) 503-0134 beforehand.
The gallery is located at 201 10th Ave. in Fulton.
Following the “Christmas of Yesterday” collection, Rose-Considine is planning a large Victorian Valentine’s display that will be set up next month. The opening of that exhibit will be in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.