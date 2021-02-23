CLINTON — The bid date for construction of a new Clinton High School has been pushed back a couple of weeks, Tom Wollan of Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers said Monday, but construction is still set to begin in the spring.
FRK will accept bids beginning in mid-March, Wollan said, and will open the bids April 8. Construction will begin in late April or early May, depending on the weather. The first phase should be complete by December 2022.
Final documents — around 450 pages — are being completed and checked by quality control, Wollan said. Contractors will be able to bid the project next month.
“We have heard steel prices have gone up quite a bit,” Wollan said. That will affect not only the steel beams use in construction, but duct work and light fixtures.
The north parking lot is mostly complete, Wollan said. It is the main reason the high school will set a net increase of 237 parking spaces when the project is completed.
Some additional parking will be available on the south side of the school when existing buildings come down.
The first phase of construction will be the construction of a three-story classroom building where a parking lot now exists on the east side of the school. The school district purchased three homes east of the school. They’ll be demolished, and a new parking lot will be constructed there.
The east entry point into the commons will be closed off during phase one, Wollan said.
When the three-story building is completed, a temporary walkway will be constructed from the new building to the 1969 building to navigate the 3-foot height difference between the floors.
At that time, classes in the 1919 building will move to the new building, and contractors will begin asbestos abatement and demolition of the 1919 building, Wollan said.
Another temporary passage will be created when the 1969 building is removed. Students will always have a way to navigate between buildings during construction, and all temporary access will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Wollan said.
“It is going to be a complicated adventure for about 4 1/2 years,” Wollan said.
The remodel of Yourd Gym will also begin this summer, Wollan said, though the roof air conditioning unit may not be installed until fall because of long lead times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.