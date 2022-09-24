CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy provided city officials and other community leaders with an update on the status of construction of the new high school at last week’s 2022 Vision of the District luncheon.
“Right now,” DeLacy said, “we’re on budget and on time and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that that continues.”
One component that will significantly differentiate the new school from the old is the natural light coming into the building. Designed by Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers, the library on the northwest corner of the structure is enclosed within walls mostly of glass that were installed late last week. Additionally, the southern staircase will exist behind glass.
The current building, DeLacy said, hasn’t had natural light since a fire in January 1968 caused extensive damage to the school.
“They basically scraped the third floor off,” DeLacy said of the school’s repair after the fire,” and they made a tomb.”
Tricon Construction out of Dubuque is working to add the remaining steel needed to the building’s exterior while working inside from the third floor down. An elevator should be in by the end of October, followed by the completion of the third floor by mid-November. While furniture is scheduled for Dec. 1, the installation of drywall in the main hallway of the second floor is 60 percent complete. This and the first floors won’t be completely finished until January.
The renovation of Yourd Gym, however, is nearly completed. The bleachers originally installed in 1958 have been replaced and fresh paint has noticeably brightened the gym. New windows have replaced those that lacked energy efficiency before roof-top air conditioning units are hooked up around early October.
“And for the first time ever,” DeLacy said, “Yourd will be climate controlled. We’ve never had air conditioning in Yourd.”
After Phase One of the new high school’s completion in January, the remaining contents of the old high school will be available for sale before the building is demolished in the late winter or early spring.
Phase Two is expected to take a year and will include music wings and a new performance arts center. Phase Three will involve the front of the building with administration spaces and art rooms.
