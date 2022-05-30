CLINTON - The 180 members of Clinton High School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas Sunday afternoon at the school's W.J. Yourd Gymnasium.
The families of the soon-to-be graduates nearly completely filled both the lower and upper levels of bleachers to watch as they fanned themselves with event programs in lieu of air conditioning within the gym. The next school year is expected to be the first in the gym’s history that air conditioning will be installed.
At 2 p.m., the band at the back of the gym began to play “Pomp and Circumstance” while the seniors filed in, the girls in red caps and gowns and the boys in black. They found their seats in front of the stage where members of the Board of Education, Superintendent Gary DeLacy, and CHS Principal JR Kuch stood awaiting them.
After the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, everyone took their seats to listen to CHS’s A’Cappella group sing “My Heart Belongs to You” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You”. This was followed by Kuch’s approach to the podium where he first asked that all active military service members, soon-to-be-active military service members, and military veterans stand to be recognized and applauded.
“I can’t share enough about how much respect and pride I have for our graduates,” Kuch said, “as they navigated their way through the most unconventional four years of high school that anyone could ever imagine. Them sitting before us today is a testament to their determination and willingness to succeed by any means necessary.”
After Kuch’s welcome came the student speakers, each introduced by DeLacy.
Valedictorian Ethan Buer pointed out that reaching high school graduation takes a student’s devotion of 60,380 hours to their education. With an analogy to climbing Mount Everest, Buer offered inspiration for his classmates’ futures and urged them all to make the most of their time each day to achieve success in whatever they do.
The remaining speakers, Olivia Bailey, Hattie Nickles, and Abigail Struble each spoke about tradition, loyalty, and the fighting spirit, respectively, that make up the high school's “The Three Trident Ideals.” Nicole Becerra finished with a speech on CHS ideals.
Mike House, Clinton School Board president, accepted the students one by one, handing them their diploma and extending a handshake before they crossed the stage to be congratulated by others.
Kuch approached the podium again to provide closing remarks. At his request of “Will the Class of 2022 please rise,” the students stood to receive enthusiastic applause, and moved the tassels on their caps from the right to the left.
“Ladies and gentleman,” Kuch said, “I present to you the graduating class of 2022."
