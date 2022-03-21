CLINTON — The Clinton School District and the Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee have announced the 2022 Hall of Honor Class, with the induction ceremony set for Friday, April 8.
This year's inductees are Dr. Herbert Burkert, Larry Davis, Duke Slater, and Dr. Addison Killean Stark. The mission of the Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Honor is to recognize those who attended Clinton High School and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are held up to Clinton students as examples of citizenship and success.
"The third Hall of Honor class continues to show the depth of quality in nominees," Hall of Honor Committee Chairman Dennis Duerling said. "They also cover four of the different areas of recognition of the CHS Hall of Honor: a distinguished military veteran that went above and beyond for his country during wartime, a graduate that broke race barriers while serving in the Chicago judicial system, a nationally recognized artist; and a CHS graduate that has become a national leader in energy innovation.”
• Dr. Herbert Burkert, CHS Class of 1943, was nominated in the Distinguished Military Service category. Burkert was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 18, 1944. After receiving his training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, he entered World War II in France on Aug. 23, 1944. Burkert was involved in heavy wartime activity and was captured by the Germans on Nov. 30, 1944. He was taken to Stalag 7A, the largest prisoner of war camp in Germany. Over a five-month period, Burkert and other prisoners were able to dig a tunnel and he escaped one day before he was scheduled to be executed.
For his military service, Burkert was recognized by the U.S. government by receiving the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Rifle Badge. After returning to the states, Burkert attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and graduated in 1948 with a doctoral degree. He opened a very successful practice in Clinton. Burkert was heavily involved with the Clinton Jaycees, including serving as president in 1955. He died in 1965.
• Larry Davis, CHS Class of 1963, was nominated in the category of The Arts. He attended the University of Iowa, majoring in art with a minor in education. Davis was then drafted into the military, where he served for four years. He returned in 1972 and began his career as a professional artist while teaching part time at Clinton High School. In the 1980s, Davis began to create a series of annual silkscreen prints depicting the four seasons at Eagle Point Park. The profits from their sales supported the Clinton Community College Foundation. This began a lifelong friendship with CCC President Dr. Charles Spence, which led Davis to become a teacher at CCC.
During his time at CCC, the Foundation sponsored an exhibit including Iowa artists and those in Iowa’s sister city, Kofu, Japan. A pivotal time in Davis’ career was when Spence accepted the position as president of the Florida State College in Jacksonville. Davis followed Spence and enjoyed a 23-year career in resource development as a tenured faculty member and as Visual Arts coordinator. Davis has since moved back to the Midwest and operates a studio with a regular exhibition schedule.
• Duke Slater, CHS Class of 1916, was nominated in the area of Professional Career Accomplishments for breaking barriers as a lawyer and judge in Chicago. During his career in the National Football League, Slater returned to the University of Iowa in the off-seasons and earned his law degree in 1928. After retiring from football, he began his legal career in Chicago. In 1948, Slater became the second African-American to be elected as judge in the city of Chicago. In 1960, he became the first Black judge selected to Chicago’s Superior Court, at the time, the highest court in the city. Slater transitioned to the Circuit Court of Cook County when that court was created in 1964. Slater’s service as a Chicago judge refuted stereotypes that existed at the time that dominant black athletes lacked intelligence, the Hall of Honor Committee said. Slater died in 1966.
• Addison Killean Stark, CHS Class of 2002, was nominated in the area of Accomplishments in Academic Fields. After graduating from CHS, Stark attended the University of Iowa and earned degrees in mathematics and chemistry. He served on an organization focused on advanced thermochemical conversion to fuels and chemicals, energy innovation in agricultural systems, and intensification of energy conversion reactor systems. Later, Stark earned his Ph.D. from MIT. Stark is currently the director of Energy+Environment at Clark Street Associates, a strategic consulting firm based in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C.
Previously he served as associate director for Energy Innovation at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Prior to joining BPC, Stark served as a Fellow at the US Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy, focusing on early-stage energy technology development and research and development across sectors including renewable fuels, green industrial chemistry, dry-cooling technologies for water conservation in power generation, advanced sensor systems for agriculture and leveraging advanced manufacturing for the fabrication of energy devices.
While at ARPA-E, he also served as acting program director for ARPA-E’s $33 million Energy-Water Nexus portfolio, the Advanced Research In Dry-cooling (ARID) program. Stark is the author of multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and popular press pieces on diverse topics in energy technology innovation including the following: advanced biofuels, hybrid PV/thermal solar energy, energy-water nexus, leveraging additive manufacturing for chemical reactor design, and innovation in energy technology and finance. Stark is currently an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.
