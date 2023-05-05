Francis Boggus

Clinton High School teacher and Synergy program facilitator Bill Misiewicz, seated left, and CHS students Valerie Velasco and Juliana Clark listen to the advice of guest speaker Francis Boggus at Clinton High School on Friday.

 Jenna Blount

CLINTON — Joined by their families and representatives of workforce and colleges, 101 Clinton High School graduating seniors Friday took part in CHS’s “Commit to Complete” signing.

With a ceremonial signing of certificates, students dedicated themselves to post-secondary plans they’ve made, whether they include joining the workforce, military, a trade school, a two-year community college, a four-year college or university, or taking on an apprenticeship.

Guest speaker Francis Boggus, a community planning and development consultant, encouraged students to move forward as they face adversity and challenges to come.

“You’re going to make mistakes,” he said. “Understand that you have to get up every day and do the best you can.”

Boggus advised students to have patience, perseverance, to take pride in everything they do, and to have a positive attitude.

He closed with a reminder to have fun in life, before wishing them luck.

The signing was preceded with a lunch provided by CHS culinary students and was followed by group photos and door prizes that included towel sets, hampers, Bluetooth speakers, a fridge, and a microwave.

CHS Class of 2023 students made their commitments as follows:

Altus Flight Academia De Aviacion:

Mariela Salazar Anguiano

Army:

Austin Carnes

Augustana College:

Morgan Wehling

Brigham Young University:

Julianne Clarke

Sofia Nickles

Clarke University:

Riley Kniffen

Sidney Pawski

Clinton Community College:

Josefina Austin

Reaghan Briggs

Emerson Bromley

Gage Bromley

Cambree Coverdell

Mariya Davis

Peton Deuermeyer

Edgar Diaz Torres

Tess Ferguson

Jesse Galbraith

Chloe Holm

Hayley Howard

Merik McDowell

Amie Parker

Jack Pelham

Alexandria Petersen

J’Niah Rivers

Jesiah Ruby

Natalie Schrader

Isabelle Scott

Alexis Silva

Kyden Witherspoon

Des Moines Area Community College:

McKenzie Guilliams

Jakalya Lee

Piper Wiesner

Kailee Woods

Highland Community College:

Joseph Dauen

Indian Hills Community College:

Alisa Jewell

Emma Williams

Iowa Army National Guard:

Noah Adrian

Alejandro Cuatlacuatl

Iowa Central Community College:

Jocelyn Bielenberg

Ajai Russell

Olivia Teague

Iowa School for the Deaf:

Julia Whittington

Kirkwood Community College:

Tavian Bailey

Addison Binnie

Madison Burman

Kairi Cox

Alyssa Gibson

Halei Houston

Makayla Howard

Jenna Jaramillo

Kayla Krogmann

Lauren Kruse

Ashton Nissen

Isabella Stoll

Madialynn Wenzel

La James International College:

Skylar Porter

Lift Academy:

Brendan Brandenburg

Loras College:

Lucas Weiner

Northwest Iowa Community College:

Merick Still

Project Search:

Brendon Hessing

Tabatha Liston

Michaela Malone

Devante Stewart

Sauk Valley Community College:

Hunter Dierksen

Scott Community College:

Hannah Asay

Norah Balk

Kaden Braswell

Emersyn Keefer

Darius Lomax

University of Iowa:

Abel Amensisa

Anna Current

Elle Davis

Adam Deters

Ashtyn Dohrn

Landon Fuller

Riley Gravert

Lydia Hoefer

Lucas Jennings

Rose Kelly

Elijah Lewerenz

John Mumm

Sophia Petersen

Sloane Piper

Veronica Ramirez

Ryan Rausenberger

Owen Sander-Welzien

Parker Sidlinger

Caden Todtz

Nicholas Troutwine

Carson Wells

Rylee Wisor

Madisen Herch

Max Kaczinski

Michelle Powell

Viviana Ramirez

Oliver Reed

Molly Shannon

Chasity Clark

University of Northern Iowa:

Hayden Burke

Bailey Klinkhammer

Keona LeRoux

Emily Reeser

Maxwell Anderson

Avery Dohrn

Emmalee Goldensoph

Tiffany Greeley

Peyton Pettengill

Oscar Spurgeon

Jazlynn Williams

University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

Rosezella Armstrong

Wartburg College:

Cammi Bengston

University of Kansas:

Johnathan Sheppard

Wartburg College:

Jeremy Galloway

Work:

Sam Lawson, Bluff Elementary

Eduardo Padilla, BrandSafway

Lucille Paul, Walmart

