CLINTON- Patty Johnson has been spearheading an initiative for years to provide food boxes to veterans in the Clinton area.
Johnson, the organizer of the initiative, said Clinton Church of Christ has been providing food boxes for about two years. Prior to that, the church distributed the boxes at Christian Community Fellowship Church.
All of the food comes from the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, Johnson said. She estimated that the church provided 350 to 400 food boxes in March.
“I just serve anybody,” Johnson said. “I used to be here seven days a week, but now with the [coronavirus] out, I might be here three days, but only just to do boxes and then out.”
Johnson said she started the food box initiative for veterans because her late husband was a Vietnam vet. The program keeps her active with the veterans in the community.
“I read an article in the Davenport paper that they were doing it down there,” Johnson said. “So I thought, OK, I know we’ve got veterans here.
“I contacted Veterans Affairs, and they gave me these names, and I called them all,” Johnson said. “I talked to them all and set up where we either have to deliver it to them or they come and pick it up. Some of them don’t have transportation anymore.”
Johnson said the church gets the word out mainly through word-of-mouth, but Information Referral and Assistance Services and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program refer veterans to Johnson as well.
Johnson doesn’t turn anyone down, she said. Anyone interested may call her to set up a time for her to prepare a box to provide to the veteran.
“I take this very seriously,” Johnson said. “And no matter if it’s since we’re into the virus and it’s running so wild or if it was before, I’m here to serve.”
Johnson said the veterans food boxes are provided year-round. Anyone interested in learning more about the veterans food boxes may contact Johnson at 563-321-8393.
