CLINTON — Chancy Lutheran Church will sponsor a blood drive Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to donate blood should sign up at https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/.
Chancy Lutheran Church is located at 2315 Wallace St. in Clinton.
