FULTON, Ill. — Spring Valley Reformed Church welcomes The Browns to its outdoor stage Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
The Browns, from LeMars, have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago, the church said. The musical stylings of Adam, Michaela, Shelly and Andrew deliver the gospel in a way that will engage audiences of all ages.
The church will take a free-will offering during the event.
Spring Valley hosts drive-in services each Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome.
Spring Valley is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.