CLINTON — Thursday, May 6, is designated as the National Day of Prayer.
The Church of the Open Door in Clinton will observe this day with a program held at the cross in the parking lot from noon to 12:30 p.m. There will be prayer for many different areas, such as government, education, families, and more.
The public is welcome to attend. There have been many times when the president has called our nation to prayer; Congress designated the first Thursday in May as The National Day of Prayer in 1952.
